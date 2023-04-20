Two WNY David's Bridal locations impacted by retailer's bankruptcy filing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — David's Bridal, the largest bridal retailer in the United States, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The move will impact two locations in Western New York.

Monday's filing in New Jersey marks the second time the firm has filed for protection in the past five years and comes just days after the company reported it would be cutting more than 9,000 of its 11,000 positions across the country.

David's Bridal is looking to sell the company but if it does not find a buyer it could have to close all stores.

According to a New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), The stores on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda and in the McKinley Plaza on McKinley Parkway in Blasdell will see layoffs.