Two Williamsville South students honored by state leaders for helping save student's life

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Williamsville South High School students were honored by Senator Jeremy Zellner and Assemblymember Karen McMahon on Thursday.

Daniel Girzone and Cruz Ramos' actions helped save a fellow student's life earlier this year. When one of their classmates, Ian Toutounji, had a sudden cardiac arrest in gym class, the two students helped teachers and school staff in administering CPR and using an AED until emergency crews arrived.

"When faced with a true life-or-death emergency, Cruz Ramos and Daniel Girzone didn't hesitate; they stepped forward. Their actions are a powerful reminder that courage isn't measured by age, but by the willingness to put someone else's life before your own. Because of their quick thinking, calm under pressure, and commitment to helping others, a young man is alive today," Senator Jeremy J. Zellner said. "It is a privilege to recognize Cruz and Daniel for their heroism and to celebrate the example they have set for our entire community."

"Heroes aren't always the people we expect; they're often ordinary people who choose to act when someone needs them most. Cruz Ramos and Daniel Girzone showed extraordinary courage, compassion, and composure by trusting their training and stepping forward in a life-or-death moment to help save their classmate's life," Assemblymember Karen McMahon said. "Their selfless actions reflect the very best of Western New York and serve as a powerful reminder that CPR training, AEDs and preparedness truly save lives. It is an honor to recognize their heroism on behalf of the New York State Assembly."

Ramos is a certified lifeguard, and Girzone is a certified EMT and volunteer firefighter.