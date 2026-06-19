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Two Western New Yorkers drafted by the Professional Women's Hockey League

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Buffalo native Lara Beecher has been drafted by the PWHL's Minnesota Frost.
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN (WKBW) — She shoots, she scores! Dreams are coming true for two athletes from Western New York who just punched their tickets to the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Nichols alumna Victoria Mariano and Nardin alumna Lara Beecher were among 72 players drafted Wednesday during the 2026 PWHL Draft at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Mariano was selected in the fourth round as the 47th overall pick by the Ottawa Charge. She played defense while at Northeastern University.

Beecher, who played forward at Clarkson University, was chosen in the sixth round as the 69th overall pick by the Minnesota Frost.

The PWHL is expanding from nine to 12 teams for the upcoming season. The closest team to Buffalo, PWHL Hamilton, will hit the ice for the first time this fall at TD Coliseum.

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