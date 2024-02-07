Two Western New York restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Yelp has released its Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. list for 2024 and two Western New York restaurants have made the list.

Manito Taco Shop in Lockport came in at number 69 on the list and Anchi A La Carte in Amherst came in at number 91 on the list.

Yelp said to determine the top 100 its data science team analyzed user submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. The rankings were then finalized with the expertise of its community managers.

Yelp said the following about Manito Taco Shop:

"Nearly 2,000 miles from Mexico, this little taco spot near Niagara Falls has been racking up 5-star reviews for its “authentic, quality” food. Originally a taco truck started by Manito Gonzales and his daughter Rebecca to serve farm workers during the pandemic, it has grown into a brick-and-mortar location locals now consider “the spot to get your taco fix,” says Yelper Kenny A."

Yelp said the following about Anchi A La Carte:

"Traditional Vietnamese dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients—no additives or preservatives—are the promise of this woman-owned business outside Buffalo, New York. Get cozy with a steaming bowl of Vietnamese Pork Noodle Soup (seafood and pork broth, BBQ pork, shrimp, and quail eggs) or slide your chopsticks into an Anchi Special Vermicelli Bowl with a medley of grilled beef, chicken, shrimp, and pork and topped with an egg roll and fresh veggies."

You can find the full list here.