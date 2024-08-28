Two unlicensed cannabis shops shut down in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two unlicensed cannabis shops in Niagara Falls have been shut down after search warrants were executed on Tuesday.

Niagara Falls police said after a three-month investigation into the unlicensed smoke shops owned and operated by Lawrence Roy Humphrey local law enforcement executed the three search warrants on Tuesday at the following locations:



Something Serious Smoke Shop, 1100 Connecting Rd, Niagara Falls

First Class Cannabis, 3256 Hyde Park Blvd, Niagara Falls

3057 Lincoln St, Niagara Falls, New York (Humphrey's residence)

Police said an extremely large amount of cannabis, cannabis edibles and cannabis vape cartridges were seized and the NYS Office of Cannabis Management said it was "one of the largest seizures to date."

Humphrey will be charged in Niagara County Court, and fined by OCM and the NYS Office of Taxation after all seized evidence has been processed.