CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a fire on Greiner Road in Williamsville on Monday caused an estimated $1.15 million in damage.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at 8300 Greiner Road in Williamsville.

Upon arrival, Amherst crews encountered heavy smoke on one side of the three-story home and requested a second alarm. The fire was under control at about 5:30 p.m.

WATCH: Two two-alarm fire on Greiner Road causes $1.15 million in damage

Two two-alarm fire on Greiner Road causes $1.15 million in damage

No one was injured in the fire. According to officials, the total estimated damage to the home is $1.15 million

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.