Two Twin City EMTS struck after responding to crash on I-290

TOWN OF TONAWANDA POLICE
WKBW
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two EMTs from Twin City Ambulance were struck and injured after responding to an incident on I-290.

Just after 9 p.m. on December 26, a Twin City Ambulance crew responded to a report of a motorist who skidded off the I-290 near Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda.

Another vehicle lost control and collided with two EMTs, striking and pinning one EMT while the other EMT was inside.

Both EMTs were transported to ECMC and are in stable condition.

The names of those involved are not released at this time.

