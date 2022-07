STEAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident that left two teenagers dead Sunday afternoon in The Town of Coldspring.

Deputies responded to the crash on W. Perimeter Road just before 3 p.m.

Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people involved in the accident were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.