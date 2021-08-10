Two teens killed in crash in Town of Yorkshire

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two teens were killed in a crash in the Town of Yorkshire Sunday night.
New York State police say troopers responded to a two-car crash on West Yorkshire Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Investigation revealed the vehicle traveling west partially contacted an oncoming vehicle traveling east. The contact caused the vehicle traveling west to exit the road, overturn and strike a tree.
Police say the operator of the vehicle traveling west, 18-year-old Nathaniel P. Schwartz of Freedom, and the passenger, 18-year-old Alexander M. Schenk of Delevan, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were transported to Olean General Hospital for autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.