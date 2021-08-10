Watch
Two teens killed in crash in Town of Yorkshire

Posted at 10:44 AM, Aug 10, 2021
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two teens were killed in a crash in the Town of Yorkshire Sunday night.

New York State police say troopers responded to a two-car crash on West Yorkshire Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigation revealed the vehicle traveling west partially contacted an oncoming vehicle traveling east. The contact caused the vehicle traveling west to exit the road, overturn and strike a tree.

Police say the operator of the vehicle traveling west, 18-year-old Nathaniel P. Schwartz of Freedom, and the passenger, 18-year-old Alexander M. Schenk of Delevan, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were transported to Olean General Hospital for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

