Two teens from Buffalo accused of stealing items from vehicles in Great Valley and Ellicottville

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from Buffalo were apprehended after a pursuit that began in Great Valley.

According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle was observed parked in the middle of Peth Road in front of a residence, and one of the teens was allegedly running back to the vehicle. The 17-year-old was allegedly driving the vehicle, refused to stop for deputies and a pursuit began.

Spike strips were deployed by the Ellicottville Police Department in the Village of Ellicottville, and the vehicle was partially disabled, but the driver allegedly continued driving until losing control of the vehicle on Route 16 in the Town of Machias.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified, and 18-year-old Ariel Ramos allegedly fled and were apprehended a short time later.

The sheriff's office said deputies were then advised that the vehicle the 17-year-old was operating was reported stolen out of the Town of Hamburg. In addition, the teens are accused of stealing wallets, car keys, a rifle, and cash out of unlocked vehicles in the Great Valley and Ellicottville area.

The teens were transported to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. Ramos was released on an appearance ticket for the Town of Great Valley Court and the 17-year-old was released to his mother on an appearance ticket for Cattaraugus County Youth Court.

Ramos was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

The 17-year-old was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was also issued 10 uniform traffic tickets for return to the Town of Great Valley Court.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the incident and all of the reported larcenies is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed.