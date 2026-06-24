Two teens arrested in Buffalo after stealing vehicle in Clarence and leading police on a pursuit

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two teens have been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a home in Clarence and fleeing law enforcement Tuesday night.

New York State police said Tyshawn Wilson, 18, of Buffalo, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree conspiracy. The 15-year-old operator was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

According to police, just after 8 p.m., troopers received a call for a stolen vehicle from a home on Wilyoungs Overlook Lane in the Town of Clarence. Police said the investigation determined the vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside. Troopers used tracking devices within the vehicle, and it was located on Route 33 in Buffalo.

Troopers, along with Buffalo police, attempted to stop the vehicle when it allegedly fled. The vehicle stopped near Best Street and Norway Park, where the two suspects allegedly attempted to flee but were outrun and later arrested.

The 15-year-old was issued an appearance ticket and Wilson was taken to the Buffalo Police Department Holding Center for arraignment.