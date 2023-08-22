Two teens arrested after armed robbery on Mills Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two teens are in custody following an armed robbery that occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the 100 block of Mills Street.

7 News obtained video of the robbery and in the video, a vehicle stops and an individual gets out and aims a gun at a woman walking on Mills Street with a child. Police said the individual stole the woman's purse and cell phone.

According to police, at least two individuals were in the vehicle which was stolen Monday night in the City of Buffalo.

Following a pursuit, police say they arrested a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old and recovered the stolen vehicle near Crossman Avenue.

The investigation is still ongoing.