BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital Saturday night.

Officers were called to Weston Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Investigators found a boy and a girl had been shot outside a house.

The two 16-year-olds were taken to ECMC where police say they are both stable.

If you have any information about this, you're asked to call the BPD tipline at (716) 847-2255.