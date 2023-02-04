Two teenagers facing charges after multiple vehicles stolen Saturday morning

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning.

A deputy located two vehicles without headlights on Deborah Lane in the Town of Wheatfield around 3:56 a.m. Saturday. Police say the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer fled from the deputy then crashed into each other at the intersection of Walmore and Jagow Roads. Four people continued on foot after the crash.

An investigation revealed both vehicles had been stolen from Samantha Court minutes prior. A third vehicle, a Kia Forte, was stolen from the City of Buffalo then located on Lancelot Drive.

According to police, a 16-year-old Tonawanda girl was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and false personation. She was remanded on an Office of Children and Family Services warrant. A 16-year-old Buffalo girl was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree. She was released on an appearance ticket to her mother due to the raise the age legislation and bail reform.

This is an ongoing investigation.