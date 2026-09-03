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Two teenagers dead, three seriously injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Buffalo

BUFFALO CRIME
WKBW
BUFFALO CRIME
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two teenagers are dead, and three others are seriously injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police responded to Jefferson Avenue and George Street around 1 a.m. Thursday.

West Seneca Police were pursuing a vehicle, reported stolen from Amherst on August 30, when the crash happened.

Two of the occupants, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, later died at ECMC. The other occupants remain seriously injured.

The Buffalo Police Department and the Attorney General's Office are investigating.

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