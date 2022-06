BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Western New Yorkers are waking up with some more money in their pockets.

Winning Take 5 tickets were sold at Bolivar Foodland on Main Street in Bolivar and at the Speedway on Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo.

The Bolivar ticket is worth $19,460 and the Buffalo ticket is worth $20,379.

The winning number for this drawing was 08 13 17 28 30.