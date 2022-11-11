Watch Now
Two suspects arrested after home invasion in North Tonawanda

Posted at 1:16 PM, Nov 11, 2022
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda police announced two suspects have been arrested after an alleged home invasion.

The alleged incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on the 100 block of 5th Avenue on November 5.

Police said the victim stated two males entered her house and displayed a long gun and hatchet before stealing property including cash and fled before the victim was able to call the police. One of the men was allegedly dressed as a police officer and both were wearing ski masks.

According to police, an investigation determined that the home invasion was a targeted robbery and led to the execution of multiple search warrants which identified the two suspects.

Christopher Ewing was arrested on November 9 and Joseph Aleksandrowicz, Jr. was arrested on November 10. Police said Aleksandrowicz Jr.'s girlfriend, Kayla Ewing, was arrested for second-degree hindering prosecution and obstructing governmental administration when he was arrested.

Kayla Ewing was released on an appearance ticket, Christopher Ewing and Joseph Aleksandrowicz, Jr. were arraigned in North Tonawanda City Court and both charged with the following:

  • First-degree robbery
  • First-degree burglary
  • Second-degree assault
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Fourth-degree conspriacy

After their arraignments they were remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

