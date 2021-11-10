Watch
Two students stabbed in Downtown Buffalo

WKBW<br/><br/><br/>Emerson School of Hospitality on Chippewa between Delaware and Franklin
A large police presence is visible outside the Buffalo School's Emerson School of Hospitality on West Chippewa Street.
Posted at 9:46 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 09:46:07-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two students were stabbed at the Fountain Plaza metro station on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo shortly before 9 this morning.

The students were involved in an altercation and suffered wounds, according to Buffalo police. There is no word on the extent of the students' injuries.

A large police presence was visible two blocks away at the Buffalo Public Schools Emerson School of Hospitality on Chippewa, between Delaware and Franklin.

NFTA police are the lead agency investigating the incident. 7 Eyewitness News has reached out to the NFTA for more information.

This is a developing story.

