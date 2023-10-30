Two seriously injured in head-on crash on State Route 20A in Wyoming County

ORANGEVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced that two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash on State Route 20A at the Orangeville and Warsaw town line just before 7 a.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, a 2019 Ram and a 2023 Ford were involved in the crash. The sheriff's office said the Ram was traveling west on Route 20A, failed to maintain its lane a right-hand curve at a hillcrest, crossed the center line and struck the Ford.

Both drivers were seriously injured and both were trapped inside their vehicles when emergency crews arrived. They were transported to ECMC. Two passengers in the Ford were transported to Wyoming County Community Health System for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. Weather is not believed to have been a factor in the crash at this time. The names of those involved are being withheld pending family notifications.