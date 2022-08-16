Two sentenced in connection to fatal shooting in Niagara Falls in May 2021

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced two people have been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Niagara Falls in May 2021.

Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley were sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Rodriguez and Barnes-Staley were previously charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for their role in the shooting that occurred in the area of Linwood Avenue and 16th Street in Niagara Falls on May 30, 2021. 28-year-old Demetrious Gray was killed in the shooting.