Two sentenced in connection to fatal shooting in Niagara Falls in May 2021

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 3:27 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 15:27:03-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced two people have been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Niagara Falls in May 2021.

Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley were sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Rodriguez and Barnes-Staley were previously charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for their role in the shooting that occurred in the area of Linwood Avenue and 16th Street in Niagara Falls on May 30, 2021. 28-year-old Demetrious Gray was killed in the shooting.

"Niagara Falls Police detectives scraped this case together with little to no help from witnesses. The result is that two very dangerous and violent criminals will be off the streets for a very long time."
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman

