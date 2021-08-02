Two sentenced for trespassing on Elma property, killing two chickens and a duck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two men from East Aurora have been sentenced for trespassing on an Elma property and killing two chickens and a duck.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Aden D. Jimerson and 24-year-old Austin M. Jimerson admitted to trespassing on private property on Hemstreet Road in the Town of Elma in December 2019. Officials say they unlawfully entered a barn and stole two chickens and a duck, the animals were later found dead by the owner.

Both pleaded guilty to one count of criminal trespass in the third degree and one count of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals in November 2020.

Monday, Aden D. Jimerson was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay a $175 surcharge, $25 crime victims fee, and a $50 DNA fee.

On June 2, 2021, Austin M. Jimerson was sentenced to nine months in jail and ordered to pay a $175 surcharge, $25 crime victims fee, and a $50 DNA fee.

A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the owner.