Two rescued from sinking boat in upper Niagara River Thursday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two boaters were rescued from a sinking boat in the upper Niagara River Thursday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials say U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Buffalo Station responded to a distress call Thursday around 6 p.m. that stated a vessel in the area of Smith Boys Marina was taking on water with two people on aboard.

Upon arrival officials said a male and a female were aboard the vessel, the vessel's anchor was down but not holding due to the strong current.

"Agents maneuvered alongside the disabled vessel and observed it was in disrepair with no safe points to tie off or engage a tow. Due to the strong current and no other viable options, agents determined it was too dangerous to leave the boaters aboard and transferred them to the safety of the Border Patrol vessel," a release says.

A short time later the U.S. Coast Guard took control of the disabled vessel. No injuries were reported.

“Another great job by our agents,” said Patrol Agent in Charge Jeffrey Wilson of the Buffalo Border Patrol Station, “It shows the importance of having a well-maintained boat, because things can go real bad real-quick when the water is still cold, and the river current is unforgiving”