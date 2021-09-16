Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two rescued from roof of Cargill grain elevator in Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
rescue.jpg
Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 10:48:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two people were rescued from the roof of the Cargill grain elevator in Buffalo Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Cargill grain elevator on the 800 block of Ohio Street after two people climbed to the roof and one of the individuals suffered a medical event and became trapped.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter was called to the scene and rescued both individuals.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!