Two rescued from roof of Cargill grain elevator in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say two people were rescued from the roof of the Cargill grain elevator in Buffalo Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Cargill grain elevator on the 800 block of Ohio Street after two people climbed to the roof and one of the individuals suffered a medical event and became trapped.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office helicopter was called to the scene and rescued both individuals.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was released.