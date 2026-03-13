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Two rescued from Getzville house fire

The Getzville Company says they entered the home and removed one person. Then they reentered and were able to remove another person with help from a good Samaritan.
Two rescued from Getzville house fire
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GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Getzville Fire Company rescued two people from a house fire on Radcliff Drive Friday.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke coming from an attached garage.

According to the Getzville Fire Company, crews entered the home and removed one person. Then they reentered and removed another person with help from a good Samaritan.

The two people were taken to ECMC with unknown conditions.

Crews say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but damage is estimated at $250,000 to the home and $100,000 to the contents. A nearby home also sustained $20,000 in damages.

WATCH: Two rescued from Getzville house fire

Two rescued from Getzville house fire

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