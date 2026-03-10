Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two Public Espresso locations shut down by Erie County Department of Health

The Erie County Department of Health has shut down two Public Espresso locations in Buffalo. Both locations must stay closed for at least a week.
Two Public Espresso locations shut down by Erie County Department of Health
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health has shut down two Public Espresso locations in Buffalo.

According to the health department, the location inside Hotel Lafayette on Washington Street was shut down for sanitary code violations, while the Elmwood Avenue location was ordered to close for operating without a permit.

Both locations must stay closed for at least a week. They'll both need to pass an inspection before they can reopen.

WATCH: Two Public Espresso locations shut down by Erie County Department of Health

Two Public Espresso locations shut down by Erie County Department of Health

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app