Two Public Espresso locations shut down by Erie County Department of Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health has shut down two Public Espresso locations in Buffalo.

According to the health department, the location inside Hotel Lafayette on Washington Street was shut down for sanitary code violations, while the Elmwood Avenue location was ordered to close for operating without a permit.

Both locations must stay closed for at least a week. They'll both need to pass an inspection before they can reopen.

