Two police officers injured in fight outside bar in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A bar incident that escalated outside has led to one arrest, and two Buffalo Police officers in the hospital.

Authorities say 28-year-old Devondre Copeland was thrown out of Casey's Tavern on Amherst Street Saturday night.

That's when police say he pulled out a box cutter knife, threatened the staff and broke a window.

Police say the man left and came back with a shotgun, but officers had arrived on the scene by then and got into a fight with the suspect.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, but went to ECMC to get checked out.

Copeland is facing a long list of charges.