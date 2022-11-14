Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two police officers injured in fight outside bar in Buffalo

Incident started when suspect was ejected from the establishment
Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:50 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 21:50:49-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A bar incident that escalated outside has led to one arrest, and two Buffalo Police officers in the hospital.

Authorities say 28-year-old Devondre Copeland was thrown out of Casey's Tavern on Amherst Street Saturday night.

That's when police say he pulled out a box cutter knife, threatened the staff and broke a window.

Police say the man left and came back with a shotgun, but officers had arrived on the scene by then and got into a fight with the suspect.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, but went to ECMC to get checked out.

Copeland is facing a long list of charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills