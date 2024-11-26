Two plead guilty to charges in connection to kidnapping elderly man in Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced two people have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to kidnapping an elderly man.
The district attorney's office said 32-year-old Gregory N. Perry and 36-year-old Ashley N. McMillen, both of the Town of Niagara, both pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping. They were charged after Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputies and Town of Niagara Police found a 77-year-old man restrained in his home where he was being held against his will.
According to the district attorney's office, County Court Judge John Ottaviano has agreed to sentence Perry to 15 years in State Prison followed by five years post-release supervision when he returns to court on January 21st. McMillen was previously sentenced by Judge Ottaviano to 10 years in prison and five years post-release supervision.
“The defendants put this man through a horrifying ordeal. He was very fortunate that the Town of Niagara Police and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded when they did, and how they did. Police forced their way into the victim’s home when they were alerted that he may be in need of help. They found him restrained, gagged and in need of medical assistance. The motive was to steal for money to buy drugs. We don’t know what would have happened if the police hadn’t responded as they did. The responding officers from both departments should be commended."