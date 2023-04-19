Two plead guilty in connection to burglaries at Amherst stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Quinton D. Jones and 31-year-old Dijon C. Joyner, both of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of third-degree burglary.

According to the district attorney's office on December 24, 2022, Jones and Joyner, along with two other unknown individuals, entered and unlawfully remained inside of a store on the 3500 block of Main Street in the Town of Amherst. Jones and Joyner broke a window with a rock to get into the building and stole around $20,000 in cash and $25,000 in merchandise. The store was closed at the time due to the snowstorm and Jones was later found in possession of some of the stolen merchandise.

The district attorney's office said on December 25, 2022, Jones and Joyner entered and unlawfully remained inside a pizzeria on the 3600 block of Main Street. They broke a window with a rock to get into this building as well and stole food products valued at around $800 and about $33 in change from the cash registers. The pizzeria was also closed at the time due to the snowstorm.

Jones and Joyner are scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, 2023. The each face a maximum of seven years in prison and were released under supervision.