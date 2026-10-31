Two pets die in Lockport high-rise fire

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two pets are dead Friday night following a high-rise fire in Lockport.

According to the City of Lockport Fire Department, just before 8:30 p.m., Lockport Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a third floor apartment building on 77 Main Street.

Crews found smoke visible from the exterior window but found no visible fire venting from the building. Crews determined the fire was on the fourth floor of the apartment building.

LFD say there was no active fire observed but remnants of a large lithium-ion battery was smoldering in the corner of the living room.

The fire was declared out within 10 minutes after arriving to the scene and crews worked on the scene for 1.5 hours.

Three people suffered from non-life threatening smoke inhalation while attempting to rescue pets within the apartment. Two were taken to Lockport Hospital and one was taken to ECMC as a precaution.

According to the LFD, the tenant was home at the time of the fire and attempted to rescue the animals but was overcome by smoke. Two pets were found deceased and one pet was successfully removed.

The fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery, which was used to power an e-bike device.

The estimated property damage was $15,000.