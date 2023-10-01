Watch Now
Two people shot on Michigan Avenue

WKBW
Posted at 11:00 AM, Oct 01, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning in Buffalo.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Michigan Avenue just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a man and a woman were shot outside on a sidewalk. Police say the shooting is targeted in nature.

The 26-year-old Buffalo woman and the 35-year-old Buffalo man were transported to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.

