BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are looking for leads after two people were shot Sunday night near Canalside.

The shooting happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the area of Erie Street and Marine Drive.

Police say a 23-year-old Buffalo man died at the scene of the shooting and a 22-year-old man was taken to ECMC and is listed in "serious condition."

If you have any information on the attack you can call the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at 716-847-2255