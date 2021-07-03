Two people rescued after falling off kayaks in Chautauqua County

FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says two people have been rescued after falling off their kayaks in Conewango Creek in Frewsburg, Saturday afternoon.

According to sheriff's deputies, fire crews received an emergency call of kayakers falling off their kayaks and getting pinned by the waters current against a fallen tree around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders were able to rescue a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman both from Pennsylvania.

Both the man and the woman did not report any injuries.