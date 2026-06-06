Two people left seriously injured after car lodged under van in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people were seriously injured Saturday after a car became lodged underneath a van following a rear-end collision in the Town of Lockport.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, police received multiple calls reporting a crash at the intersection of South Transit and Rapids Road.

Police determined a northbound 2012 Buick Regal struck the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Express Van. The Buick sustained significant front-end damage and became lodged underneath the rear of the van.

WKBW

The driver and front-seat passenger of the Buick were trapped inside the vehicle while the rear-seat passengers were able to exit on their own.

Multiple fire companies used the jaws of life to free the driver and front-seat passenger from the Buick. They were taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

The rear-seat passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Chevrolet Express Van declined medical treatment at the scene.

The identities of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

