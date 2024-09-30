Two people killed in two-vehicle crash in Allegany County

TOWN OF CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a deadly crash in Allegany County on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred on County Route 5 in the Town of Clarksville around 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a 2025 GMC was traveling west on County Route 5 and crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2019 Dodge that was traveling east head-on.

There was one person in the GMC, 40-year-old Dustin A. Morrison of Limestone, NY. There were two people in the Dodge, the driver 72-year-old Terry D. Neudeck, and the passenger 70-year-old Mary F. Neudeck, both of Portville.

Police said Morrison and Mary F. Neudeck were pronounced dead at the scene. Terry D. Neudeck was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC with severe injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.