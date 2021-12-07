Two people killed in crash on Broadway in Lancaster Tuesday morning

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster police announced the accident investigation unit is continuing to investigate a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred in the area of 6100 Broadway around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Police said the initial investigation revealed Gerald Caci of Lancaster crossed over the median and struck another vehicle operated by Karen Loos of East Aurora and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact (716) 683-2800 ext. 123.