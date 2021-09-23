Two people killed in crash in Town of Pembroke Wednesday

TOWN OF PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people were killed in a crash in Pembroke Wednesday.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 77, 69-year-old Arnold E. Herdendorf and 70-year-old Chrisopher M. Rowell, both of Lockport, were killed.

According to GCSO, Herdendorf failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a tractor trailer. The vehicles then traveled off the road and struck a pole before coming to a rest. Herdendorf and his passenger, Rowell, were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.