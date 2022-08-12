Watch Now
Two people injured in Chautauqua County plane crash

Posted at 1:48 AM, Aug 12, 2022
TOWN OF HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW)  — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash in the Chautauqua County town of Harmony.

According to the Sheriff's Office, crews were called to the scene on Baker Street Extension just after 11:00 pm on Thursday.

Investigators say the two people on-board were conducting training exercises when their plane lost power and crashed in a wooded area.

The pilot, identified as 63-year-old Lawrence Zupon and his passenger, 25-year-old Daniel Rossi, both of Ohio, were treated on-scene before being taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. There is no information on their conditions at this time.

