Two people injured in a crash on Millersport Highway

Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 03, 2022
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people were injured in a crash on Millersport Highway just south of Transit Road Thursday morning.

According to police, around 8 a.m. a vehicle traveling south on Millersport Highway crossed into northbound traffic and collided with a vehicle traveling north. Police said one person was seriously injured and the other did not appear to be seriously injured. It is believed weather was a contributing factor.

Millersport Highway was closed for a period of time in the area of the crash.

