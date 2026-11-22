BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people were injured after a shooting in the 200 block of Potomac Avenue Saturday night.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Potomac Avenue. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one in the leg and the other to the hip and arm.

Both men were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, an investigation found both men were illegally carrying a weapon. Both men were arrested. A defaced, loaded Glock 27 semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and a loaded Ruger P90DC semi-automatic handgun were recovered.

Demian Hernandez, 18, and Reese Ladd, 18, both of Buffalo, have been charged with the following:



One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information can call the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.