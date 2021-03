VILLAGE OF WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says two people were hurt in a serious crash in Wilson.

It happened around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in front of a home on Lake Road.

Investigators say a car slammed into a tree, trapping both people inside.

Wilson Fire crews extricated both people, who were then transported to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight.

The sheriff's office says neither person's injuries are life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.