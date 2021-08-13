Two people hurt in shooting on Peach Street in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police say two people are hurt following a shooting on Peach Street early Friday morning.

Investigators say that officers responded to an altercation on the street following a gathering on Peach Street and Winsor Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say during the altercation, several people fired multiple shots, resulting in two people getting injured.

Both shooting victims were released after being treated for non-life threatening injuries at UPMC Jamestown.

If you have any information you're asked to contact (716) 483-7537 or to leave a confidential tip, contact (716) 483-8477.