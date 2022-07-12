Two people hospitalized following crash in Wheatfield

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced two people have been hospitalized following a crash in Wheatfield.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Witmer Road.

NYSP said when troopers arrived at the scene, multiple civilians and personnel from the Niagara Falls Air Base were rendering medical aid to one of the drivers.

According to police, both drivers were transported to ECMC. One was transported via Mercy Flight with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.