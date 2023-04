TOWN OF GERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people are dead after a fire in Chautauqua County early Sunday morning.

The Gerry Fire Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and additional units responded to a structure fire in the Town of Gerry around 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team said Jeffery and Judith Church, both 66 years old, were found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.