Two people dead, three seriously injured in Town of Freedom crash

TOWN OF FREEDOM, N.Y. — Two people are dead and three others are in serious condition following a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on Freedom Road in the Town of Freedom.

According to state police, a Dodge Ram crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford Focus head-on.

Police say that the driver and a passenger in the Ford Focus were taken by Mercy Flight for serious injuries. The two other passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the Dodge Ram was also taken by Mercy Flight for serious injuries. The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say this crash is still under investigation.