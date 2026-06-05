GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people have been arrested after 17 calves were taken from a farm in the Town of Oakfield.
On May 24, Genesee County sheriffs received reports of a burglary at Lamb Farms in the Town of Oakfield.
According to the sheriffs, 17 Holstein heifer calves were taken from a barn.
WATCH: 17 calves located and safe after they were stolen from dairy farm in Genesee County
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Kerisa J. Schmitt and 25-year-old Torrence A. Schmitt of Lockport were found in Jamestown and charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, tampering with evidence and falsifying business records.
WATCH: Two people charged after 17 calves were taken from farm in the Town of Oakfield