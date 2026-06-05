GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people have been arrested after 17 calves were taken from a farm in the Town of Oakfield.

On May 24, Genesee County sheriffs received reports of a burglary at Lamb Farms in the Town of Oakfield.

According to the sheriffs, 17 Holstein heifer calves were taken from a barn.

WATCH: 17 calves located and safe after they were stolen from dairy farm in Genesee County

17 calves located and safe after they were stolen from dairy farm in Genesee County

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Kerisa J. Schmitt and 25-year-old Torrence A. Schmitt of Lockport were found in Jamestown and charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, tampering with evidence and falsifying business records.

WATCH: Two people charged after 17 calves were taken from farm in the Town of Oakfield