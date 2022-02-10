Two people arrested in connection to shooting on Hennepin Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting on Hennepin Street in Buffalo.

According to Buffalo police, officers responded to the first block of Hennepin Street just after midnight Thursday and a 49-year-old Buffalo man was shot while inside his vehicle. He was transported to ECMC where he is listed in serious condition.

A short time later, officers arrested 21-year-old Jesse McClurre and 20-year-old Liam Valentin and charged them with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.