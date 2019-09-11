BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man and a woman have been arrested for stealing $75 worth of Reese's peanut butter cups from Tops in Batavia.

According to police, 29-year-old Kay Dilker, and 37-year-old Joseph Turner attempted to jump a fence onto Redfield Parkway, when authorities noticed the two stole from the grocery store.

Both individuals were arraigned in Batavia City Court, and sent to Genesee County Jail.

Dilker will reappear in court Thursday morning; while Turner who was released, is scheduled to appear in court next month.