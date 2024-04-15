Two officers seriously injured after shooting outside of Syracuse

SALINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is getting reports of what's described as a mass casualty event in the suburb of Salina, outside of Syracuse.

At least two police officers have been shot, one from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office and one from the City of Syracuse police department, according to WSYR, the ABC affiliate in Syracuse.

Officers injuries were described as serious.

There is a large police presence in the area, from various law enforcement agencies, including a helicopter flying overhead.