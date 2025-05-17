Two New York State Troopers stabbed during vehicle and traffic stop in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two New York State troopers were stabbed during a vehicle and traffic stop in the Village of Bolivar Saturday.

New York State Police said that on Saturday afternoon, troopers found a stolen vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop in the parking lot of Crosby's Gas Station. During the arrest, the suspect stabbed one trooper above the eye and another in the head.

One trooper fired their gun, but didn't hit her, according to New York State Police. She was arrested and suffered minor injuries.

The trooper who was stabbed in the eye was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is reportedly in serious condition.

New York State Police said more information will be released as this investigation continues.