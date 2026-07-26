Two minors seriously injured after jet ski collision in North Tonawanda

GRATWICK PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two minors were left seriously injured after a head-on jet ski collision on the Niagara River Saturday afternoon.

According to the North Tonawanda Fire Department, just before 3 p.m., they received reports of a possible head-on jet ski collision on the Niagara River near Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda.

Callers reported as many as five victims in the water, including two people believed to be unconscious.

According to the fire department, the crash happened about 100 feet from the shore, directly in front of the Gratwick Boat Launch.

Civilian jet skiers began picking up victims and bringing them to shore before emergency crews arrived. After arriving, the victims were stabilized and transported with serious injuries.

According to the fire department, there were a total of four people on two jet skis.